Dobson holding Vet Breakfast Saturday

DOBSON — Local veterans will have a number of different ceremonies and activities to attend Saturday to honor their service to America.

And each veteran can start his oer her day with a free breakfast courtesy of the town of Dobson.

The town is holding a pancake breakfast at the Dobson Community Building from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The entire community is invited — all organizers ask is a $5 donation for the meal — but all veterans and their families eat free, according to Town Manager Josh Smith.

“We want to thank and honor as many veterans as we can that morning,” Smith said.

The meal will consist of pancakes, sausage, coffee, orange juice and water.

“We are excited about this opportunity to give back to those who served our great country,” Smith said.

He emphasized the breakfast is not just for those in the Dobson area, but for anyone wishing to take part.

Although the event is being put on by the town, Smith said Food Lion in Dobson donated several of the breakfast goods being served that morning.

Smith first approached the town Board of Commissioners with the idea several months ago.

“They kind of liked it,” he said of the board member reactions, in part because it’s a different way to honor veterans.

“Mount Airy does a parade, other places do something to honor them, we just wanted to do something different. We figured a pancake breakfast would be a nice touch,” the town manager said.

Since this is the first time for the event, Smith said town officials aren’t sure how large of a crowd to expect.

“We’re going to have plenty of food just in case,” he said. “We’ve had pretty good response on Facebook since we’ve been advertising, several people have called and asked questions.”

For those donating the $5 for breakfast, Smith said the money will be used to support veterans. “We may donate the money to a local veteran’s group, like the local VFW, or maybe the Wounded Warrior Project. But that money will be donated back to some veteran’s group.”

The Dobson Community Building is at 233 Cooper St., Dobson.