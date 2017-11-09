Franklin students dress up for Spirit Week

The Franklin Elementary School Student Council recently sponsored Spirit Week to raise money for the local Christmas Angels program.

Everyone dressed up each day, based on the theme of the day, and contributed 25 cents to the fund. Monday was Western Day. Tuesday was Twin Day, with students pairing up with a buddy and dressing the same. Wednesday was Wacky Tacky Day. Thursday was Hat Day and Friday was Sports Team/School Color Day.

Because of the widespread participation, the council raised enough money to sponsor three children through the Christmas Angels program.