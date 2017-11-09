HOSA club holds blood drive, theme week

The Mount Airy High School’s HOSA Club hosted its annual Fall Blood Drive recently in the school’s gymnasium. To help celebrate and promote the event, the group members had a little fun the entire week with theme days.

Several of the Health Occupation Students of America participated in Medical Monday by wearing scrubs to show their support of the group.

“Day two, ‘Tie Dye Tuesday’ was a great success,” the school wrote in a statement. “Day #3, way back Wednesday, was so much fun.”

Day 4 was the blood drive, “Red Out” day the club called it.

On Day 5 was Pink Out Day that included a corn hole tournament with proceeds going to benefit the National Alliance of Mental Illness, which is the International HOSA Service Project. The local HOSA group also sold spirit beads and pink glow-in-the-dark bracelets all week to benefit the alliance.

As a thanks for their support, HOSA students made and delivered treat bags to all the faculty and staff members at the school.

The Mount Airy High School HOSA club poses for a group picture.