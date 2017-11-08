Two arrested in heirloom theft

DOBSON — Surry County authorities made a Halloween arrest that might make someone’s Christmas a little merrier this year.

Michael Jason Cummings and Jessica Elaine Cummings were each arrested on multiple charges stemming from an incident earlier this year when more than $1,000 worth of Christmas decorations were stolen from a home in Shoals, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. All of the items were “collectibles and heirlooms,” according to a statement released Tuesday evening announcing the arrests.

The arrests came after an undercover operation during which authorities purchased “a large amount of stolen Christmas decorations,” according to the sheriff’s statement.

“During the operation, the detectives met with two subjects to purchase the stolen property. As a result, both subjects were arrested and placed in the Surry County Detention Center,” the statement said.

Michael Jason Cummings, 39, of 76 James Rd, Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with one count of felony obtaining by property by false pretense and one count of larceny. He was released on a $1,500 secured bond with a Dec. 7 court date.

He also has a court appearance next week for driving while license revoked (not impaired) and driving with an expired license plate/registration.

Jessica Elaine Cummings, 30, of 402 Salem Fork Rd, Elkin, was charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of larceny. She was released on a $2,500 secured bond with a Dec. 7 court date.

It was unclear what, if any, relation there is between the Cummings. The sheriff’s office did not release additional information on the circumstances of the alleged larcenies.

Michael Cummings http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Michael-Cummings.jpg Michael Cummings Jessica Cummings http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Cummings.jpg Jessica Cummings