White Plains students visit city


White Plains kindergarten students learn a little bit about Mount Airy Fire Department.


Submitted photo

An unidentified postal employee talks with White Plains students about the U.S. Post Office.


Submitted photo

Kindergarten students from White Plains Elementary School pose for a picture.


Submitted photo

Kindergarten classes from White Plains Elementary School recently took in the sights of Mount Airy, touring several facilities in the city.

The students visited the fire department, public library, post office, Opie’s Candy Store, and Riverside Park to learn more about those agencies and businesses, and how they fit into the life of Mount Airy.

