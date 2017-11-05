Easter picked for new county role

DOBSON — Johnny Easter has been promoted to a new position with Surry County government, overseeing a new department.

As part of approving the 2017-18 fiscal year budget in June, the county Board of Commissioners voted to consolidate several departments and projects under one umbrella called the Development Services Department.

This new department incorporates such things as planning and development, zoning, inspections, code enforcement, central permitting, Lovills Creek, Flat Rock-Bannertown Water and Sewer District, Interstates Water and Sewer District, and the Elkin Area Water System.

The county staff recommended Easter to be the director of the Development Services Department, and the commissioners voted their approval at the most recent board meeting.

Easter, whose current role is environmental health supervisor II, will move into the new position effective Dec. 1.

A Surry County native and North Surry alumnus, Easter has been employed with the county since 2006. Prior to that, he worked with Forsyth County for eight years as an environmental health supervisor I.

Easter graduated from Western Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health. He has extensive experience working with the contractors and citizens of Surry County.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Easter in his new role with Surry County,” said County Manager Chris Knopf. “His experience working with our citizens, contractors and other county departments will allow him to hit the ground running in his new role.”

“My sole focus as the new development services director is to provide the best possible permitting process for the people of Surry County,” said Easter. “My years of experience in Environmental Health have prepared me for the task at hand. I will be steadfast in establishing a positive, open and constructive experience for both the contractors and citizens at large.”

According to county officials, the Development Services model being implemented by Surry County is designed “to provide enhanced customer service and improve the efficient delivery of services by consolidating those functions of county government that cater to development activities. Giving stakeholders a single point of contact for development-related activities will assist the county in accomplishing its goals.”

Surry County’s one-stop shop is in the Permitting Center, 122 Hamby Road, Dobson. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. until 5 p.m. For additional information, contact Sandra Snow, assistant county manager for human resources and operations, at 336-401-8202.

