Northern scores another A rating

Northern Hospital of Surry County recently received an “A” rating for patient safety from a national watchdog group, the seventh consecutive “A” rating the hospital has received.

“It’s not enough to make patients better; we also have to keep them safe while addressing their medical needs,” says Ned Hill, hospital chief executive officer.

“Such a laser-like focus on patient safety is why Northern Hospital has once again earned an ‘A’ grade for patient safety,” the hospital said in announcing the rating, given by The Leapfrog Group.

In the latest’ ratings released by the independent national healthcare rating organization Northern was one of 823 hospitals across the country to be awarded an “A” grade – the highest designation. Overall, 43 hospitals received the rating in North Carolina.

“Patient safety is a top priority at Northern Hospital, so we are especially proud to be recognized again – at both the national and state levels – for the sustained effectiveness of our patient-safety efforts,” said Hill. “We operate from a shared belief that the safety of patients is everyone’s responsibility, and this latest honor from The Leapfrog Group reflects the strength of that unified commitment to patient safety by all of our dedicated physicians and staff.”

“Northern Hospital’s ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach to patient safety is strengthened by an aggressive outreach initiative led by Robin Hodgin, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer,” the hospital stated in its release.

“Our Quality Teams meet regularly and also circulate throughout the hospital to encourage input from colleagues on how to improve procedures and processes so that patient-safety is further enhanced,” Hodgin said.

“The resulting ideas, suggestions and recommendations – submitted by doctors, nurses, technicians and administrative staff are then carefully reviewed and assessed by the Quality Teams and senior leadership. All ideas subsequently implemented are carefully monitored and evaluated for their effectiveness in keeping patients safer.

“The proactive efforts of our Quality Teams not only help us improve our existing high standards, but also help advance the growing body of knowledge and research at the national level that relates to patient safety,” adds Hodgin.

The Leapfrog Group’s “Hospital Safety Grades” initiative assigns letter grades of A, B, C, D and F to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Leapfrog uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign its letter grades to more than 2,600 hospitals in the United States; and those hospital-specific safety grades are issued twice each year.

“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety. An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the clinicians, board, management and staff of Northern Hospital for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”