Easter earns specialist designation

Kody Easter of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Mount Airy has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist.

Easter completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS, professional education program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.

This training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through the firm’s affiliate, in Canada. for more information, visit at www.edwardjones.com.