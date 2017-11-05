Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jackie Dean Wilmoth, age 42, a white male who is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for seven counts felony larceny, possess stolen goods and breaking and entering, felony possess schedule II and VI controlled substances and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Larry Mitchell Towe, age 21, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony sell marijuana;

• Amber Lynn Melton, 30, a white female, wanted on probation violationswho is on probation for larceny;

• David Michael Glasson 24, a white male wanted on probation violations and is on probation for consume alcohol less than age 19.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-5088.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Charles Thomas Bennett, a white male, 24, who is wanted on charges of felony larceny of a firearm, failing to appear for assault on a female, second degree trespass and injury to personal property;

• Jackie Kipp, a white female, 38, who is wanted on a charge of felony interfere with an electronic monitoring device that was a condition of probation.

• Robby Delane Todd, a white male, 46, who is wanted on charges of felony assault by strangulation and failing to pay child support.

• Tony Elwood Darnell, a white male, 39, who is wanted on charges of felony larceny of a firearm, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.