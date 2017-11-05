14 graduate SCC truck school

Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Program held its 14th graduation ceremony on Oct. 10 at The Yadkin Center, Yadkinville.

“One hundred forty-three students have now completed the program that is placing graduates right into jobs with recruiters attending the graduations,” the college said in a statement.

Twelve students received certificates for completing the nine-week program that is a collaborative effort between Surry and Caldwell Community College. Certificates were awarded to the following graduates: Dusty Blevins of Mount Airy, Paula Cannon of Hamptonville, Stacy Clarkson of Yadkinville, Cory Combs of North Wilkesboro, Christopher Craddock of Winston-Salem, Shannon Dobson of Elkin, Thomas Foster of Pilot Mountain, Tyler Hamilton of North Wilkesboro, Sally Hammonds-Reavis of Winston-Salem, Megan Harper of North Wilkesboro, Shannon Patterson of Winston-Salem and Randall Williams of Dobson.

Dr. Wayne Matthews, Yadkin Center director, opened the ceremony by welcoming graduates and their guests, as well as thanking graduates’ family members for their provided support throughout the nine-week program.

Truck Driver Training Program Director Roger Chester spoke of the graduates’ hard work and success. He recognized the eight students who had perfect attendance throughout the duration of the course – Cannon, Clarkson, Combs, Craddock, Hamilton, Hammonds-Reavis, Harper and Williams.

The program’s Lead Instructor Jake Rhodes gave remarks as well, urging the graduates to continue refining their skills and never stop learning or improving.

The Truck Driver Training Program was implemented in March 2014 to answer the demand for truck drivers.

“There are currently job openings for truck drivers locally and nationally. We developed this program as a direct response to the requests from local truck driving representatives who need skilled applicants to fill job vacancies,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley.

“With a shortage of up to 15,000 truck drivers in North Carolina and as many as 200,000 nationally, CDL-certified drivers will easily be able to find jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor says the profession is expected to keep growing – by 11 percent during 2012-2022,” the college said.

The schools program is a revamp of a truck driving program that SCC used to have through a private company.

“Since we were able to offer this new truck driving program through a partnership with Caldwell Community College, we are able to charge community college tuition instead of the class fees being set by a private vendor,” Shockley said.

Tuition for North Carolina residents is $1,882 whereas fees through a private vendor could be up to $3,500.

“Median pay for truck drivers is $38,200 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor. Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000,” the school said.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driver training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop the student’s knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.

Admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing.

The next orientation session for Surry’s Truck Driver Training program will be Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The orientation is mandatory for students planning to enroll in the class running from Jan. 8 through March 13. This class will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Truck Driver Training Range, 2257 Hoots Rd., Yadkinville.

For more information, contact Dr. Wayne Matthews at (336) 386-3584 or matthewsw@surry.edu. Follow Surry’s Truck Driver Training program on Facebook @scctruckdriver.