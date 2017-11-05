Copeland students say no to bullying

Students at Copeland Elementary School recently recognized and brought awareness to Bully Prevention.
Students and staff were encouraged to wear orange and participate in Unity Day. Students watched short videos related to bullying and were educated on how everyone can work to create a kinder, safer world.
Students pledged to “Make It End” by signing a bully prevention banner.
Students from Kathryn Hall’s fourth grade class pose for a picture. They are, from left, back row, Dalton Lane, Cory Allen, Hurley Hardy, Kylee Booker, Eduardo Cortes, Luis Gonzalez; front row, Megan Miller, Graceyn Armiger, and Gracie Turner
Students from Staci Jessup’s third grade class wore orange to bring attention to preventing bullying. The students pictured are, from left, Zoila Pedraza, Juan Martinez, Jameson Pate, Madison Snow and Cayden Rose