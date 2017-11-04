Guitar auction set for tonight

What has become a popular annual event will be utilizing a new twist today when Mount Airy Downtown Inc. hosts the Guitar Crawl Auction at Old North State Winery.

Begun three years ago as the Mount Airy Fiddle Crawl, the event allowed local artists to draw and paint original designs for fiddle-shaped sculptures, which were then displayed downtown before being auctioned off as a fundraiser for the organization.

Mount Airy Downtown repeated the event in 2015, then last year turned it into a banjo crawl.

This year? Guitars are the instrument of choice.

The brightly decorated guitars were unveiled in May, and have been on display at various locations downtown, and are now ready to be auctioned off.

Two large guitar sculptures will be up for bid, as will seven standard-sized ones. Another large sculpture will be raffled off, with $5 tickets on sale at Mayberry Antique Mall.

The cost of Saturday’s event — which will feature musical entertainment by Mount Airy native Rachael Johnson — is $15. Tickets will be sold at the door.

“The Public Art Program has been such a wonderful asset for downtown Mount Airy,” said Lizzie Morrison, Mount Airy Downtown Main Street coordinator. “This is the fourth year of adding sculptures to downtown, and the work just continues to add color and bring smiles to people on Main Street.

“We now have fiddles, banjos and guitar sculptures lining the streets. Every day I see people stopping to enjoy them. They’ll stop in their tracks, and the sculptures bring an unexpected smile to their faces as they explore downtown.”

It’s not just tourists who benefit from the program, however.

“The program has also provided local artists a wonderful platform to have their art be part of the fabric of this community,” Morrison said. “Many of the artists now have permanent sculptures downtown. They are definitely leaving an incredible legacy for the whole community to enjoy.”

The artists participating in this year’s event are:

• Laurel Petri, a ninth-grader at Millennium Charter Academy. Her work is titled “Reaching Into the World of Creativity.”

• Erika Metscher, a Mount Airy native and East Carolina University graduate, where she majored in Theatrical Design and Production. Her work is titled “Autumn Roots.”

• Mallory Smith, a graduate of Brigham Young University Hawaii with a bachelor’s degree in business and minor study in studio art. Her work is titled “Starman.”

• Timmesa Wishart, co-owner of Creative Sewing Machines and Oopsy Daisy Fabric Boutique on Main Street. Her work is “Something Borrowed, Something Blue.”

• Christina Smith, a Mount Airy native and graduate of Brigham Young University Hawaii with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science and a minor in studio art. Her work is “Homesick.”

• Jan Atkins, an award-winning artist, whose work is titled “Music, The Universal Language.”

• Lizzie Morrison, Main Street coordinator and local artist. Her work is titled “Love Where You Live.”

• Donna “D’Linn” Char, who has a master of arts degree from the University of Missouri and taught art for 14 years. Her featured work is “Music Pilots Our Days and Nights

• Boni Russell, a Guildford Tech graduate who is employed as a graphic designer at a Winston-Salem marketing firm. Her work, “My Heart Will Always Follow,” is the guitar to be raffled away Saturday night.

• Megan Hardy, a Mount Airy resident who will graduate with a studio art degree from UNC this year. Her work is “Land of the Free.”

Alison Johnson celebrates winning a painting of downtown Mount Airy at the Banjo Crawl Auction and Concert held last year at Old North State Winery. This year a large-size guitar sculpture will be auctioned off. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_161104_Banjo-3.jpg Alison Johnson celebrates winning a painting of downtown Mount Airy at the Banjo Crawl Auction and Concert held last year at Old North State Winery. This year a large-size guitar sculpture will be auctioned off. File photo

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Reach John at 415-4701.

Reach John at 415-4701.