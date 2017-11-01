Three receive Bledsoe scholarships

Surry Community College recently established the Dr. Randy Bledsoe Scholarship and awarded three students with funds for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The Surry students receiving the scholarship are Nathalie Norman of State Road, Cristina Nava of Jonesville, and Hannah Roberts of Thurmond. Both Nava and Roberts are pursuing Associate in General Education degrees while Norman is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree.

Bledsoe is a retired superintendent of Elkin City Schools and a native of Surry County. During his tenure in the Elkin school system, Bledsoe worked to develop a transition from Elkin High School to higher educational endeavors through the implementation of the Pre-K through 12th grade science, technology, engineering, art and math program.

“Bledsoe’s dedication to higher education and the students of Elkin continues through the establishment of the scholarship,”the college said in a written statement. The criteria for receiving the award requires that recipients be graduates of Elkin High School, enrolled full-time at SCC, and have a minimum grade point average of 2.8. Additional decision-making factors include financial need and extra-curricular involvement. Students were selected and notified by the Financial Aid Office of Surry Community College.

The scholarship awards may be renewed each semester contingent upon a student’s academic performance as determined by the Financial Aid Committee of Surry Community College. The scholarship provides funds that can be used for tuition, books, and school related supplies. Individuals, businesses and civic organizations may contribute to the Dr. Randy Bledsoe Scholarship fund.