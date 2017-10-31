SCC offering free workshops for jobless

Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in November. No advance registration is required.

The Totally Responsible Person Program will be offered Nov. 7 and 21 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. This program includes topics such as choosing to take charge and stay positive, becoming a “Totally Responsible Person” and creating an action plan to being the best you. Call (336) 526-2144 for more information.

An Employability Lab will be open Nov. 7 and 21 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each day at Goodwill Career Connections in Elkin. Employability specialists will be available in the computer lab to help you register and use NCWorks to create a resume and cover letter and apply for jobs.

In Transition will be offered Nov. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 West Pine St., Mount Airy. This overview of seeking employment in today’s job market focuses on topics for job seekers who have lost a long-term job, are considering a career change, are re-entering the workforce after an absence, or are looking for that first job. Use NCWorks to discover types of jobs that interest you along with training opportunities, to search and apply for jobs, and create a resume. This workshop includes tips for the application process, interviews and more.

#UsingSocialMedia and Networking as Job Search Tools will be offered on Nov. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Expand your work search efforts to include social media and networking. Understand the role of social media, online job boards, and employer websites in discovering job opportunities. Build your networking skills and learn to use NCWorks Virtual Recruiter and job search features to your advantage.

Creating an Impressive Resume will be offered on Nov. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Create an impressive resume and cover letter that will get you noticed. Learn resume dos and don’ts, how to address background and work history issues, and tips specific for navigating the online application process. Receive assistance with creating resumes and cover letters in the NCWorks database.

Dynamic Interview Techniques will be offered on Nov. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Learn the ins and outs of the interview process from preparing beforehand to what you should do after. Gain valuable insight on popular interview questions, what a potential employer cannot ask, what to wear to an interview, and how to address questions related to having a criminal record, age, and other barriers to employment.

For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at (336) 386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.