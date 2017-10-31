SCC event was simply Spooktacular!

The campus of Surry Community College was flooded with everything from monsters to princesses on the evening of Oct. 24 as the college’s Student Government Association hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular.

Children in the community came out to show off their costumes and partake in various Halloween themed games and activities including a costume contest with prizes for several age divisions.

The event boasted a DJ, bounce house, hayrides and a haunted trail. Many of Surry’s clubs and individual departments operated tables and booths with interactive activities for participants. One could shoot zombies, decorate their own pumpkin to take home, and get a balloon animal of their choice all in one night.

With approximately 500 guests in attendance, Student and Community Engagement Coordinator Kasey Martin estimated this to be one of Spooktacular’s most successful years. More than $600 was raised from game ticket sales and food and drink sales. All of which will go toward the college’s Angel Tree to assist students in need during the Christmas season; with such a profit, the student government association will be able to sponsor 10 children of Surry students who signed up for the Angel Tree.

Martin said, “I am so proud of all of the club members in SGA, our Ambassadors, and other organizations on campus for creating such fun and unique games for our guests. It is wonderful to see the community come together for any event, but especially one that involves the needs of our students.”

Madison Wright of Dobson decorates a pumpkin at Surry Community College's annual Spooktacular held recently. A group of people smile for the camera while preparing for a hayride tour around Surry Community College's campus in Dobson during the college's annual Spooktacular. Approximately 500 community members attended Surry Community College's annual Spooktacular, including these children showing off their Halloween costumes.