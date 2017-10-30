Posted on by

Students design ‘wax museum’ displays


White Plains fourth grader Gage Combs portrayed Braxton Bragg.


Corbin Trivette, right, as King Charles II, gives a speech to Justin Elizalde, a second grader, as part of the White Plains Elementary School living wax museum project.


Julie Anna dressed as a member of the Waxhaw tribe for her wax museum presentation.


White Plains Elementary School fourth graders were so interested in the book “Jack Adrift,” read by their teacher, Ashley Snow, that they decided to do a little more exploration.

In the book, the character’s class built a wax museum based around a book character, so the White Plains students decided to do the same thing, researching various historical characters, then creating “wax museum” displays.

The fourth grade students were studying NC Explorers, researching with Kristi Edwards, school media specialist and Sonya Sawyers, computer lab teacher; then created their backdrops with Hank Whitaker, art teacher.

Students, staff, and families were invited to the wax museum recently, to see the students dressed up as the person they researched, even giving a speech about the historical person.

