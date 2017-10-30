Wind creates scattered power outages

High wind caused some scattered power outages throughout Surry County, and a handful of electric customers were still without power late Monday afternoon

Adam Martin, of Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Coop., said about 1,200 customers were without power at highest count Sunday evening.

The majority of those — about 800 — were stricken by a single outage caused by what Martin called “straight-line winds” knocking over a power line in the Fairview area of Surry County, he said.

“That one happened roughly around 7 p.m.” Martin said, adding there were other scattered outages in the Lowgap area, as well as a few in Stokes County.

“It took just over an hour to get everyone on that one feeder line in the Fairview area back,” he said. “Our crews worked during the night on the remaining outages.”

As of late Monday, he said there were two outages among their customers, one in Elkin and one in Westfield.

Many of the outages were caused by tree limbs falling across lines, although Martin said ten poles were snapped off by the high winds.

Duke Energy said it had a single customer without electricity in Surry County around 3 p.m. Monday. A spokesperson for the utility firm said it could not release the number of people who may have lost power over the preceding 24 hours in Surry County.

Statewide, the Associated Press reported Duke Energy said about 5,000 of its customers were without power Monday morning, most in western North Carolina. The biggest problems were in Henderson, Buncombe and Guilford counties.

Schools in Avery County were closed because of snow and ice on the roads. Schools in Mitchell, Watauga and Wilkes counties opened two hours later than usual.