Military News

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary A. Ratermann graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, recently.

Ratermann is the son of Jeannie Ratermann of Mount Airy and Kevin Ratermann of Lexington.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a 2017 graduate of West Davidson High School in Lexington.

***

U.S. Air Force Airman Summer Lankford graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

She is a 2014 graduate of Surry Central High School in Dobson.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Lankford earned distinction as an honor graduate.

She is the daughter of Angela L. and Joseph O. Lankford of Elkin and sister of John B. Holsclaw of Winston-Salem, Jacob O. Lankford of Jonesville, and Bonita R. Daughenbaugh of Wilkesboro.