Mustang car club helps Toys for Tots

The East Coast Coyote Mustang Car Club recently held the first of what the group hopes will become an annual East Coast Coyote Mustang Car Show at the Creekside Cinema in Mount Airy.

The event was organized as a way to benefit Toys for Tots in Surry County, with the entry fee for each vehicle entering the show being a new toy.

Organizers of the event said Toys for Tots collected 25 toys towards this year’s campaign.

Chris and Elizabeth Pack hosted the car show, with music and a variety of cars. Despite the name of the club, the organizers said all cars were welcome, not just Mustangs or Fords. Awards were given to the top three favorite vehicles based on the votes of the children in attendance.

The 2017 Toys for Tots campaign began Oct. 1.

“A few boxes have been distributed throughout the community, which include Mount Airy, Elkin, Dobson and Pilot Mountain,” the organization said. “Boxes will begin appearing in various retail business, banks, restaurants, and commercial businesses around Nov. 1.”

Organizers said nationally, 97 percent of funds collected in the program goes directly toward purchasing toys.

Locally, the Marine Corps League of Surry County, Detachment #1322, is the supporter/sponsor of Toys for Tots in Surry County.

“Both the Marine Corps League and Toys for Tots works closely with other organizations in the county, such as Salvation Army and Pilot Outreach,” the organizers said in a statement. “Last year Toys for Tots collected 4,157 toys which was given to 1,030 children in Surry County. The most common question asked by contributors is what happens to the money they are donating. The answer is: All toys and funds collected or donated in/to Surry County stay in Surry County and are used to purchase toys for Surry County children.“