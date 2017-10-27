Posted on by

Shoals kindergartners visit fire dept.


Adrian Wall, an official with Shoals Volunteer Fire Department, talks to Shoals Elementary School students about fire safety.


Amber Baker’s class poses for a picture in front of a Shoals fire truck.


Rose Martin’s kindergarten students pose for a picture, with their teacher, in front of one of the fire trucks at Shoals Volunteer Fire Department.


Molly Snow’s kindergarten class poses next to a fire truck.


Kindergarten students from Shoals Elementary School recently visited the Shoals Volunteer Fire Department.

While there, the students had a chance to learn about fire safety, see the fire trucks up close, and got a chance to learn how some of the fire-fighting equipment works.

