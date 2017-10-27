Shoals kindergartners visit fire dept.

Kindergarten students from Shoals Elementary School recently visited the Shoals Volunteer Fire Department.

While there, the students had a chance to learn about fire safety, see the fire trucks up close, and got a chance to learn how some of the fire-fighting equipment works.

Adrian Wall, an official with Shoals Volunteer Fire Department, talks to Shoals Elementary School students about fire safety.

Amber Baker’s class poses for a picture in front of a Shoals fire truck.

Rose Martin’s kindergarten students pose for a picture, with their teacher, in front of one of the fire trucks at Shoals Volunteer Fire Department.

Molly Snow’s kindergarten class poses next to a fire truck.