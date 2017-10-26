Hundreds turn out for School Community Night

Mount Airy City Schools held its fifth-annual Community Night gathering at Mount Airy High School Monday night.

Despite the stormy weather — complete with local tornado watches — more than 600 people turned out to see some of the things local students and teachers are doing in the city classrooms.

Sixteen different booths, put together by students from all four of the city’s schools to showcase their work, were up and running, in addition to displays and banners from 14 local business sponsors supporting the school system.

There were also musical, song and other entertainment performances by students from each of the schools.

