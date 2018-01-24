Spreading kindness in school

Mount Airy City Schools students were in for a surprise Monday — a Kindness Tunnel made up of faculty and staff members to greet children when they arrived at their respective schools.

It was part of what the schools are calling Kindness Week. Carrie Venable, public information officer for the school system, said the week is made to feel a little like a spirit week, but with each day emphasizing kindness.

Some days to be celebrated will be Dream of Kindness Day where students will wear pajamas, Team Kindness Day where students are encouraged to wear their favorite sports team attire, Crazy for Kindness Day which is like Wacky Tacky Day, and Friday will be Vincent’s Legacy, Kindness Rocks day and everyone will wear Tie-Dye.

“Students are encouraged to perform as many acts of kindness as possible this week,” she said. “Students were given checklists detailing various acts of kindness to get them thinking about ways to be kind. “

Each school has also planned a surprise attack of kindness around the Mount Airy community. Vincent’s Legacy, Kindness Rocks has provided kindness rocks to each school and each school’s surprise attack will include spreading kindness through hiding decorated rocks.

“Monday morning’s tunnel was a way for staff and the Mount Airy community to surprise students with an act of kindness. The goal was for students to feel valued and seen as they entered school and encouraged to take that great feeling and share it with others,” Venable said.

Board of Education Chair Wendy Carriker noted, “As we were cheering and celebrating the arrival of students, I noticed that each child had their named called to them as they entered the building. That was wonderful.”

The theme is being carried out at all of the city’s schools this week except Mount Airy High, where students are concentrating on exams that were postponed from last week because of the winter weather. High schoolers will participate in the Kindness Challenge next week.

Second-grader Xander Wilson arrives at Tharrington Primary School Monday to find himself welcomed to the school by a Kindness Tunnel, made up of teachers, staff, police officers and fire fighters cheering his arrival at the school. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Xander-Wilson-peg.jpg Second-grader Xander Wilson arrives at Tharrington Primary School Monday to find himself welcomed to the school by a Kindness Tunnel, made up of teachers, staff, police officers and fire fighters cheering his arrival at the school. Teachers, staffers and central officer personnel give high fives and enthusiastic welcomes to students arriving Monday. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_CO-and-BHT-staff-peg.jpg Teachers, staffers and central officer personnel give high fives and enthusiastic welcomes to students arriving Monday.