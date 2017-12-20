Wreck claims local teen, injures another

A North Surry High School student was killed this afternoon and another injured in a single-car wreck on Sparger Road in Mount Airy.

Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said the two 16-year-old females were in the car, with one driving, in the 800 block of Sparger Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. He said the driver appeared to have over-corrected in an attempt to get back on the road, and the car slid across the asphalt and wrecked passenger side into a tree.

Shelton said the passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to the trauma center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in stable condition. He declined to name either of the victims because of their age.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Mitch Whitener said the two were in a 2007 Honda Accord. He added that once the car left the road, it went down an embankment before hitting the tree.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

While it appeared clear what happened, Whitener said his department is now trying to determine why it happened.

“The cause is still being investigated,” he said, “We have no conclusive evidence at this point.” He declined to say whether the two were wearing seat belts.

No one has been charged. “We have to consult with the district attorney,” he said of whether any charges might be issued.

Sonia Dickerson, a spokesperson for the school system, said she and other school officials are still trying to process what happened and learn as much as possible.

“At this time, we don’t have all the details gathered,” she said. “Dr. (Travis) Reeves is at the hospital now,” she said of the school system’s superintendent.

“This accident affects the entire North Surry High School family,” the school system’s Facebook posting said earlier today. “Events at North Surry High School have been postponed out of respect for the families of the students.”

Today was the last full day of classes before Christmas break, Dickerson said, with students scheduled for a 1 p.m. dismissal on Thursday. She said counselors will be onsite at the high school Thursday.

“We have a support team who has already been called,” she said. Members of that team will meet with students and be available to any who need to talk to them.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/breaking-news-7.gif