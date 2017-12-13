Missing man found, silver alert cancelled

A local man missing since this morning has been located and is now safe.

The Surry County Communications Center in Dobson confirmed around 3 p.m. that Robert Eugene Abeyta, 73, had been found and was safe.

A Silver Alert had been issued for Abeyta less than an hour earlier.

Abeyta had been last seen on Butner Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday, but had gone missing since then. Because he suffers from dementia, the Silver Alert was issued.

More details will be published on mtairynews.com as they become available.