Jones Intermediate students serve year-round

Jones Intermediate School students have in recent years focused on community service throughout the community.

For the past two years, Jones students and faculty have hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross. Students, faculty, and parents volunteer their time to register donors and host the canteen area located in the Jones gym. This year, they were able to collect 22 pints from the drive.

Another two-year tradition at Jones is the Veteran’s Park Holiday display. Cindy Wilson, reading specialist, has coordinated this event that is open to the public from Dec. 2 through Christmas each year.

In addition to reaching out to the community, Jones’ Student Lighthouse Teams also work to collect items to donate to various groups. Last year, the students hosted a “Hats off for Pediatric Cancer” drive where students brought in hats to donate to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital. A pet supply drive was held in the spring of last year for local pet fostering groups as well.

Jones students met with success with their partnership with Lowes Foods in the “Friends Feeding Friends” food drive where students and the community donated 5,953 items for a local food bank.

This year, students were able to give back during their annual “Spirit Week.” During this week, students bring 50 cents to participate in a themed day at school each day for a week. The funds collected are being donated to the Children’s Center of Surry.

Jones students also have partnered with Surry Community College in the college’s “Creating Successful Learners” program working with students at the college to learn life skills.

“With the amount of work that children are required to do during the regular school day, we are proud of the extra time and effort Jones students, faculty, and families put into the community we all share,” the school said in a statement about the community outreach programs.