Franklin students dress up for Spirit Week

The Franklin Elementary School Student Council recently sponsored Spirit Week to raise money for the local Christmas Angels program.
Everyone dressed up each day, based on the theme of the day, and contributed 25 cents to the fund. Monday was Western Day. Tuesday was Twin Day, with students pairing up with a buddy and dressing the same. Wednesday was Wacky Tacky Day. Thursday was Hat Day and Friday was Sports Team/School Color Day.
Because of the widespread participation, the council raised enough money to sponsor three children through the Christmas Angels program.
Students wore their favorite headwear apparel on Hat Day. Posing for a picture with their hats are Bella Prevette, Zoey Jackson, Aaron Lachino, Ethan Danley, Emma Paul, Allison Moncus, Angie Guerrero-Rodriguez, and Bella Fore.
Wacky Tacky Day was certainly colorful. Here, Marcus Aguiar, Macie Sutphin, Coeby Pruitt, and Lexi Sutherland model their fashion for the day.
Samantha Terrell and Chloe Mayes look like twins on Twins Day.
Keegan Hornaday in his western clothes.
Billy Coyle, Colton Leonard, Gunner Walker, teacher Jordan Carter show off their allegiance in Sports Team Day.