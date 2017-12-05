Pilot team wins local soccer tournament

The Reeves Community Center hosted a co-ed soccer tournament on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Riverside Park in Mount Airy. The day-long tournament was open to teams from Surry County and Carroll County, Va., with three teams representing Mount Airy, two from Pilot Mountain, and one from Virginia competing.

Teams received byes based on regular-season records and played all day in the cold and rain. At the end of the day, the Mount Airy Blue team and the Pilot Mountain team in gray and black kit had the two best records and played for the championship. The Pilot team won the final match by a score of 9-2.

Thanks go out to those who made the tournament possible, including Peter Raymond from Reeves, Jay Yopp of Armfield Center, and their staffs, along with the coaches who deserve to be thanked for volunteering their time to the kids.