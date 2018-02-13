Three Hounds, one Eagle make 2A state wrestling finals

MT. PLEASANT — North Surry wrestler Reid Walker was oh, so close in the NCHSAA 2A Midwest Regional on Saturday.

The 145-pound junior missed a regional title by the narrowest of margins, after easily beating three opponents to reach the finals and a showdown with top-ranked Hunter Sforza of West Davidson High School. In a tightly contested battle for the title, and a top seed in this weekend’s state finals, Sforza held off Walker for a 4-3 victory.

Nevertheless, Walker was one of four local wrestlers to qualify for the state championships out of the regional, which was held on Friday and Saturday at Mt. Pleasant High School in Cabarrus County. Two of Walker’s senior teammates, Sammy McMillian and Avery Simmons, will be joining him in Greensboro, as will Forrest Antwine of Surry Central, who also flirted with a regional crown before falling in the finals at 182 pounds.

Antwine, who became the Golden Eagles’ only representative at states this year, had a first-round bye as the Western Piedmont champion at 182 pounds. Given a free pass into the quarterfinals, he easily moved on to the semis by pinning Curtis Wilson of Central Davidson in just 66 seconds. In the semis, things got a bit tougher, but he passed the test with a 9-7 decision over Gabriel Guess of Bunker Hill. In Saturday’s final, Antwine (38-4) lost to Jonathan Si Hilton of North Lincoln High School.

Four other Central wrestlers, Casey Hutchens, Matthew White, Mario Cortez, and Steven Cambell, all went into Saturday with hopes of making it to the state finals, but none could make it. White, who actually beat Walker in an overweight match earlier this season, won three matches in the 145-pound class at the regionals, but his run ended in the consolation semifinals against Colby Teague of Bandys, a wrestler who had begun the season competing at 160 pounds. White had already lost to Walker in the quarterfinals, 4-0.

As for Walker, he had begun his tournament with a 57-second fall over Compton Devonish of Central Davidson. White (28-16) was the only person to go the distance with him in the preliminary rounds. After beating him, Walker (42-5) pinned Tanner Gilmore of host Mt. Pleasant at the second-period buzzer to punch his ticket to Greensboro.

Central’s Hutchens won two matches at 113 to reach the semifinals, but then was pinned late in both the semifinals and the consolation semis to miss qualification by one match. Cortez got as far as the third consolation round at 152, as did Cambell at 160.

Simmons (42-5) was part of a power-packed field at 220 pounds, choosing to make his run for a state title at that weight after moving between 195 and 220 for most of the season. He opened the regionals with a 25-second pin over Joshua Shallua of conference rival Atkins. In the quarterfinals, he earned a 10-2 major decision over Jake Stillman of West Davidson, but then lost to eventual;y regional champ Grayson Cannon (31-3) of East Lincoln in the semifinals.

Despite the setback, Simmons needed just one more win to make state, and he put Central Davidson’s Dylan Hobbs to the mat in 2:16 for a win in the consolation semis. In the third-place match, he downed Casey Bolick of Bunker Hill, 3-0.

McMillian’s tournament went much the same way as Simmons’. He opened by pinning Takii Gaither of Salisbury in just 19 seconds, then took down Brandon Sanchez of Surry Central in the first period as well. This put him in the semifinals against Garrett Overbay of the host school, who beat him by decision. Now McMillian (28-5) remained one win away from Greensboro, but he got there by pinning Andrew Warren of South Point 29 seconds into the second period. In the third-place match, he came up just short, 2-0 to Garrett Icard of Bunker Hill.

A few other North Surry wrestlers came close to qualifying. At 120, Kaleb Martin won three times, but needed a win in the consolation semifinals to advance and couldn’t pull it off. Toby Pyles won twice at 132 and reached the third consolation round. At 138, Quinn Walker missed the states by one point after winning three times and making it to the consolation semis, where he lost 5-4 to Paul Fisher on Bunker Hill. At 285, Jared Tickle also won three times (including a walkover), but lost in the consolation semis.

The state tournament begins on Thursday night for the 2A teams, with opening-round matches starting at 8 p.m. Most of the matches will be contested on Friday, when the 1A wrestlers also begin their tournament. On Saturday, consolation round matches to determine third and fifth place will be held, followed by the championships starting at 4:30 p.m.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.