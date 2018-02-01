Robbinsville dashes’ Bears dreams again

CHERRYVILLE — Only one thing has stood in the way of Mount Airy and a trip to the NCHSAA 1A state dual-team wrestling championship the past two seasons.

For the second year in a row, the Granite Bears’ state playoff run was halted by the Black Knights, this time in the West Regional final, where the defending 1A state champs earned their way to another final with a 40-29 victory over Mount Airy.

The Bears, who end their dual-team season at 27-8, had beaten host Cherryville 43-30 in the third-round match-up to open the day. The Ironmen (21-19) had advanced to the start quarterfinals upsetting favored Elkin on Tuesday night, but finally met their match in Mount Airy.

In the West Regional final, the Bears, who were missing one of their starters from the regular-season, finally felt the absence. Head coach Cody Atkins said this caused a 12-point swing in the score during a match which his team lost by 11.

“We just went out there and did our best,” he said. “This doesn’t take anything away from the season we had. Anytime you can take home a trophy from the state tournament, it’s a huge accomplishment. These kids won the individual tournament regional title last year and this year, we were the dual-team regional runners-up.

“We’re top four in the state. We wanted to win it and I wish we would have be won it, but these kids wrestled with a lot of heart to get this far.”

Robbinsville (32-4) will take on Rosewood (51-3) in the state championship match on Saturday in Greensboro. These teams met in the state finals a year ago, after the Black Knights had gotten past top-ranked Mount Airy two days before, and Robbinsville upset favored Rosewood, a perennial power out of Wayne County, to win the championship.

Mount Airy will be off until Friday night, Feb. 9, when several Bear wrestlers will travel to the West Regional at Avery County High School to compete in the individual championships. A year ago, Mount Airy had two individual state champions on its roster and was a serious contender in the state individual tournament. The Bears probably won’t be quite as strong in this setting as they were last year, but several of their wrestlers have a chance to earn a spot at the states, which will be held Feb. 15-17.

On Tuesday night, the Bears had a first-round bye as a top seed, and then defeated Starmount 37-24 in the second round to earn a date in the quarterfinals, along with Robbinsville, Swain and Cherryville, which was selected as the host.

“We’ll keep on working and someday, we’ll go all the way,” Atkins said. “We’ve won five straight conference titles and we’ve been close four times now in the playoffs.”

Defending state champs top MA 40-29 in 1A West Regional final

