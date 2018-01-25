Hounds capture 10th straight conference title in wrestling

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference title was pretty much in the bag for North Surry coming into this week, but the Greyhounds still had to wrestle the last two matches.

On Thursday night, they made it official. North Surry can brag about its “Decade of Dominance” after polishing off Walkertown 78-6 on Senior Night and outright winning its 10th consecutive conference title.

The previous night, North Surry (29-6, 6-0 WPAC) had traveled to Surry Central in order to make up a league match with Atkins that had been postponed due to snow. It was a big night for both local teams, because not only was a share of the league title up for grabs for the Hounds, but the second and final berth in the 2A dual-team state playoffs was on the line for the Golden Eagles. North and Central didn’t need to wrestle each other, but both of them took on the Camels.

The Hounds wrestled them first and won 52-18, with the highlight coming when Reid Walker earned his 100th career victory. Then Central took to the mats and came away with a 66-15 victory, which ensured the Eagles of second place in the conference and a trip to the playoffs.

“Reid’s 100th win was a great milestone for a great kid. I couldn’t be more happy for him or for this team,” said North head coach Eric Jessup. “Coach Priddy and Central did a great job this year, too. He took a really young team this year and got them into the state playoffs.”

As for Jessup’s team, it already had a share of its 10th title, but needed to beat the Wolfpack on Thursday to make it outright.

Before the match, North Surry honored Michael Martin, Sammy McMillian, Avery Simmons, Chase Brintle and Jared Tickle for their careers as Greyhound wrestlers. Martin hasn’t been able to wrestle this season because of a broken collarbone he suffered during football season, but the senior was a two-time All-Conference wrestler and still joined the wrestling team for its season. As for the other four, they were all in the lineup for their final regular-season home match, and all four won by pin.

McMillian’s victory was the 98th of his career, and he will have a chance to reach 100 career wins himself when he competes in the WPAC Tournament this Saturday at Carver High School.

“This was a really good and fun night for all of the kids,” Jessup said. “Tonight was a great way to cap off their careers, with all of the seniors winning by pin.”

After the conference tournament, both North Surry and Surry Central will compete in the first and second rounds of the NCHSAA dual-team state playoffs on Tuesday night, at a to-be-determined location.

North Surry's Avery Simmons was one of five Greyhound seniors who was honored on Senior Night during the team's 78-6 win over Walkertown. Simmons was one of four seniors who all won by pin, with the fifth out due to injury. Norrth Surry senior Chase Brintle (right) won his match by pin on Thursday's Senior Night as the Hounds won their 10th straight conference title.

Hounds capture 10th straightconference title in wrestling

