Bears post 3-2 mark in weekend tourney

JAMESTOWN — In their last action before going on a break for exams, the Mount Airy wrestling team competed in the Andy Chappell Duals at Ragsdale High School on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The Granite Bears wrestled five matches, four of them against teams of a higher classification, and posted a 3-2 mark in the all-day event. Mount Airy defeated Lexington 66-10, lost 43-28 to Uwharrie Charter Academy, beat Greensboro Page 52-27, lost 52-21 to Pinecrest, and then beat Union Pines 40-31.

The most interesting match from a long-term standpoint might have been the showdown with Uwharrie, a member of the Yadkin Valley 1A Conference and thus a possible playoff foe for the Bears. This one might have been anyone’s match, except that Mount Airy had a few wrestlers banged up and forfeited at 113 and 120 pounds to end the match.

The match started at 126 pounds, with the Bears’ Luis Osorno holding off the Eagles’ Chase Matney for a 16-13 decision. However, Uwharrie won the next three weight classes, and only the 145-pound match between their Nick Menjivar and Armando Estrada, which ended in a 2-1 decision for Menjivar, was close.

The Bears were down 14-3 when Chris Butera started a rally at 152 by blanking Jerry Jimenez on a 9-0 major decision. Austin Tumbarello pinned Branson Lambert at 160, and then Jackson Tumbarello scored a 7-6 decision over Bailey Parks to put Mount Airy back on top 16-14.

At 182, the Eagles regained the lead when Isaiah Martin pinned John Bennett, but the Bears’ Eric Olvera returned the favor against Lucas Wright at 195, and it was 22-20 in Mount Airy’s favor.

The Eagles scored pins at 220 and 285 and then received the two forfeits. Sandwiched in between them was a forfeit win for the Bears’ Barron Pilson at 106.

Mount Airy opened the event against Lexington, and nearly every match was a pin or forfeit. The Tumbarello brothers both won competitive matches, with Austin edging Abraham Vargas-Perez 4-3 and Jackson beating Nkosi Barnes 4-2. Mount Airy wrestlers who had pins included Pilson, Osorno, Rorlontee Leake (132) and Joan Ramirez (138). Receiving forfeits were Trevin Robinson (113), Daniel Olvera, Estrada, Butera, Eric Olvera and Nate Kiebler (285).

The Bears also had several pins in their victory over Page. Ramirez, Estrada, Butera, Jackson Tumbarello, Bennett and both Olveras won by pin. Pilson received another forfeit, and Austin Tumbarello scored a 9-0 major decision win.

Pinecrest was next, and the Bears knew they faced long odds in this one. The Patriots have won the Sandhills 4A Conference 10 years in a row and won a state 4A title six years ago. Anything Mount Airy did in this one was a credit to the Bears — and they made it very interesting for a while.

The match opened at 138 with Ramirez pinning Pinecrest’s Nathan Mitchell. The Patriots’ Hunter Hills edged Estrada 4-3 at 145, and then Pinecrest showed just how good it was, with Parker Cowin scoring a tech fall over Butera and then Will Herbert scoring a major decision over Austin Tumbarello. The Patriots now held a 12-6 lead.

At 170 pounds, Jackson Tumbarello beat Greg van Steen 1-0. Then Bennett pinned Pinecrest’s Joshua Littles at 182 and Eric Olvera did the same to Giovanni Carillo-Castro at 195, and the Bears suddenly led 21-12 against the 4A powerhouse.

That was as far as it went, however. Pinecrest won the rest of the individual matches. Mount Airy forfeited 113 and Osorno lost by major decision, and all of the other matches were pins.

The Bears were glad to be done with that, but the last match of the day was no soft touch, either. Union Pines is a member of the Tri-County 3A Conference and provided quite a challenge.

Mount Airy trailed 25-22 after the 170-pound weight class in a meet that started at 106 and went straight down the line. This time, it was the higher weights that pulled the Bears through. At 182 and 195, Bennett and Eric Olvera scored back-to-back pins, and the latter victory clinched the team win for Mount Airy, since Union Pines had no one to challenge Kiebler at 285.

Pilson opened the match with a pin, but the Bears had to forfeit 113 and then Osorno fell by decision at 120. Daniel Olvera scored a pin to put Mount Airy on top 12-9, but a pin at 132 put the Vikings back on top.

At 138, Ramirez scored a 12-4 major decision over Jake Baumgardner, and the Bears went back in front, 16-15. Estrada added three more to the Mount Airy side of the score when he held off Anthony Malone 7-5 at 145 pounds. Butera made it three in a row for the Bears, blanking Jon Ross 4-0.

The Vikings beat both Tumbarello brothers and added 10 points to their side, retaking the lead by three. Mount Airy needed Bennett and Eric Olvera to come up big, and they did.

Mount Airy returns to action on Friday night at home against North Stokes.

Mount Airy 152-pound wrestler Chris Butera was 4-1 in the dual tournament at Ragsdale on Saturday, losing only against 4A power Pinecrest. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0799.jpg Mount Airy 152-pound wrestler Chris Butera was 4-1 in the dual tournament at Ragsdale on Saturday, losing only against 4A power Pinecrest. John Cate | The News

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

