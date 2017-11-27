Wilkes Blackhawks spoil Central’s quad

DOBSON — The party got crashed at Saturday’s annual Jimmy Martin Classic at Surry Central High School.

The host Golden Eagles were there and had county rivals East Surry and North Surry as their guests, but made the mistake of inviting the West Wilkes Blackhawks to participate as well. That didn’t turn out so well, as the visitors were able to beat all three local teams and head back to Miller’s Creek as the overall winners of the event.

East Surry, which was less than 24 hours removed from completing its football season and nowhere near full strength, had little chance of beating the Blackhawks and didn’t, falling 69-12. In its crack at West Wilkes, Central fell 51-26, while North Surry lost its first five weight classes by way of pin and was in a 30-0 hole right out of the gate. The Greyhounds rallied, but could only close the gap to 48-35 by the time the meet ended.

In the match between West Wilkes and North Surry, the teams opened at 106 pounds, which probably wasn’t the best starting point for the Hounds. After losing every weight class between 106 and 132 by pin, North finally got on the board when Quinn Walker pinned Wilkes’ Dennis Edwards by pin. However, the Hounds had to forfeit at 145 and therefore were still down 36-11 even after Reid Walker scored a 16-1 technical fall win over Tony Marroquin at 152.

The next two North Surry grapplers did their best to help get the Hounds back in the match. At 160, Brandon Goins pinned Cameron Martin, and James Jessup did the same to Luke Minton at 170. With four weight classes to go, the Hounds trailed 36-23.

They couldn’t get any closer. The teams traded pins in the last four individual matches, with Avery Simmons taking down Evan Hamby at 195 and Jared Tickle beating Jake Shepherd at 285, but all those matches did was push the gap back down to 13 points again.

The Blackhawks did a similar number to Surry Central. That one opened at 113, but West Wilkes opened with three consecutive pins, followed by three straight forfeits, and led 36-0 going into the 152-pound weight class. This put the match at the strongest part of the Eagles’ lineup, but while Matthew White, Steven Campbell, Brandon Sanchez and Forrest Antwine swept 152, 160, 170 and 182, respectively, they couldn’t make up all of the deficit. All but Sanchez had a pin; Sanchez gutted out a 5-4 win over Minton in his match.

With the score at 36-21, Central needed to keep the rally going, but weren’t able to win another match until the 106-pound class that ended things, where Brenden Pack scored a pin over Uriel Federico.

Wilkes’ match with East Surry opened at 120 and began with five pins and a minor decision for a 33-0 lead. The Cardinals were able to score just two individual wins in the meet, with Joseph Becker scoring a pin over Martin at 160 and Jeremy Gibson doing the same to Evan Hamby at 195. The Cardinals had opened their season 3-0 last week with wins over Atkins, Elkin and North Stokes, but needed to field their full lineup to have a shot against the Blackhawks.

East Surry will wrestle again on Thursday at home against East Wilkes and North Forsyth. The Greyhounds will be back in action Wednesday night at R.J. Reynolds, while Central will travel to North Forsyth on Wednesday and wrestle them and East Forsyth.

Surry Central's Casey Hutchens scores a takedown in a match last week. Hutchens and the Eagles wrestled West Wilkes last week in the Jimmy Martin Classic and lost 51-26.

Visitors sweep three local teams in Jimmy Martin Classic