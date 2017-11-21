Surry tops in Davidson challenge

In the seventh annual presentment of the Surry-Davidson Duals, Surry’s wrestlers came away with a slight advantage.

The quad-meet, hosted every November by North Surry, pits the Greyhounds and Surry Central against East Davidson and West Davidson. Simultaneous matches are held, with each Surry team facing a Davidson team, and then after a break, the teams swap opponents.

It wasn’t a clean sweep for the home teams, but host North Surry pulled off the feat, defeating West Davidson 60-22 and then sending East Davidson packing 54-30. Surry Central lost its first match against East Davidson 51-36, but the Golden Eagles bounced back for a narrow win over West Davidson in the nightcap.

In both of the Hounds’ matches, the Davidson team tried to mount a rally in the middle weight classes, only to see North finish strong and pull away. Against West Davidson, North Surry scored the maximum 36 points in the first six matches. Jared Tickle opened with a first-period pin at 285, and then the teams went to the top of the order with Hunter George (106), Landon Hiatt (113), Kaleb Martin (120), Adam Martin (126) and Jadus Long (132) all scoring pins of their own.

The Dragons responded with four straight victories of their own, winning by pin at 138, a minor decision at 145, and pins at 152 and 160. This left the score at 42-22 with four weight classes left. West Davidson would have had to nearly pin out to complete the comeback.

It actually went the other way around. Tye Smith scored a pin at 170 late in the second period. Hunter Burrell earned a pin at 182 with 42 seconds left in the third. The Dragons forfeited at 195 but sent a wrestler out to challenge Avery Simmons at 220. Even though Simmons was wrestling 28 pounds above his own weight, he won in 66 seconds.

The Central match with East Davidson, contested at the same time, also started at 285 and saw the Eagles fall into a 6-0 hole. However, they earned back-to-back pins at 106 and 113 from Brenden Pack and Casey Hutchens and moved into the lead.

Jaylon Jones earned a pin at 126 to tie the match at 18 after Davidson had moved back in front, but after that, the visitors claimed the lead and never gave it back. The Eagles’ Luis Aquino won by pin at 145 and Marvin Hernandez did so at 160, but both only got Central back within six points. Central didn’t win again until Michael Branch ended the dual with a pin at 220 for the final score.

The North Surry match with East Davidson was tied 30-30 with four matches to go. Then Burrell, Simmons, Brintle and Tickle pinned out. However, as Hounds coach Eric Jessup was quick to state, these weren’t “gimme” wins. Simmons and Brintle, in particular, outlasted very strong opponents for late pin falls.

This match opened at 106 with a win by George. Hiatt and both Martins scored pins between 113 and 126, but the middle weights were a struggle for North Surry. Quinn Walker picked up six points at 138, but Davidson caught them at 152 when the Hounds had to give up a forfeit. Brandon Goins won at 160, but the visitors tied it again at 170.

Surry Central’s Brenden Peck (right) was awarded the victory in the 106-pound weight class against West Davidson in the Surry-Davidson Duals on Tuesday night. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0286sc106.jpg Surry Central’s Brenden Peck (right) was awarded the victory in the 106-pound weight class against West Davidson in the Surry-Davidson Duals on Tuesday night. John Cate | The News Surry Central’s wrestlers stand to greet one of their teammates after he won an individual match against East Davidson during Tuesday’s Surry-Davidson Duals at North Surry. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0230.jpg Surry Central’s wrestlers stand to greet one of their teammates after he won an individual match against East Davidson during Tuesday’s Surry-Davidson Duals at North Surry. John Cate | The News North Surry wrestler Brandon Goins nearly claimed a victory at 152 pounds against East Davidson right here, but was unable to complete the pin and ended up losing the match later on. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0243.jpg North Surry wrestler Brandon Goins nearly claimed a victory at 152 pounds against East Davidson right here, but was unable to complete the pin and ended up losing the match later on. John Cate | The News Avery Simmons had little trouble in beating his East Davidson opponent by pin in the first period. He later went on to a hard-fought win at 195 pounds against West Davidson that helped his team to the victory. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0271as.jpg Avery Simmons had little trouble in beating his East Davidson opponent by pin in the first period. He later went on to a hard-fought win at 195 pounds against West Davidson that helped his team to the victory. John Cate | The News

NS beats East, West Davidson, Central splits

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.