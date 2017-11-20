Hounds third at Elkin tourney

ELKIN — Let the pursuit of another Western Piedmont Athletic Conference title begin.

North Surry’s wrestling team wasted little time getting onto the mats once the football and soccer seasons were at an end, wrestling in a tri-meet at West Wilkes High School last Thursday and then taking part in the Perry Lloyd Invitational at Elkin High School on Saturday.

Nine teams competed in the event, several of them accomplished programs from every level of competition. The Greyhounds made their presence known, finishing third overall, behind only 4A Glenn and 3A North Iredell. The host school was fourth, beating out a Mount Airy team which is still missing a few wrestlers because of football. The other schools entered in the event were Surry Central, Kings Mountain, R.J. Reynolds and Freedom.

North Surry picked up one individual championship, that coming when Avery Simmons tore through the field at 195 pounds. Six other Hounds finished somewhere in the top four of their respective classes.

Quinn Walker came in second at 138 pounds, brother Reid was third at 145, and their teammates Jared Tickle (285) and Landon Hiatt (113) also grabbed third place in their classes. Chase Brintle (220) and Adam Martin (132) each came in fourth.

The Greyhounds’ season-opening trip to West Wilkes last Thursday was in the form of a tri-meet. North defeated North Wilkes, but lost to West Wilkes and currently has a dual-meet record of 1-1.

North Surry continues its season tonight with the seventh annual Surry-Davidson Duals. The Hounds and Surry Central will meet East Davidson and West Davidson in the Ron King Gym. Each team wrestles a dual with both of the Davidson schools.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

