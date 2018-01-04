Nine Bears All-NW1A, two make All-State

It was probably the best season of boys’ soccer that Mount Airy has ever had, and it was plenty recognized at season’s end.

The Granite Bears won their first 17 matches of the 2017 season, tied Bishop McGuinness for the Northwest 1A Conference championship, and then advanced to West Regional final with three consecutive 1-0 shutouts over the conference champions of the Southern Piedmont, Yadkin Valley and PAC-7 conferences, all on the road. For the season, Mount Airy won 23 matches, and the only thing that stood between them and playing for the state title was a road loss to the Villains in the regional final. Bishop then went on to win the state championship, completing a season in which it lost only one time to a 1A school — 4-2 to Mount Airy on Sept. 26.

At the end of the season, the Bears’ outstanding season was recognized by the coaches of the other teams in the league with nine players chosen to the All-Conference team, more than any other school had. One of those nine, Robert Brown, was named as the NW1A Player of the Year for 2017 after a season in which he scored 10 goals and collected eight assists.

Brown, a 5’8”, 165-pound senior, played several roles for Mount Airy this season, seeing time in the midfield and on defense. And while it made no impact on the Bears’ soccer season, he also found time to play football, where he had a record-setting season as a placekicker that earned him All-State honors and the Northwest Conference Specialist of the Year award. All in all, he reached the state semifinals in one fall sport and the championship game in the other, and won an award as the conference’s top player in both sports.

Joining Brown on the All-NW1A team for soccer were teammates Austin Tumbarello, Julio Contreras, Jackson Tumbarello, Jesus Luna, Simon Cawley, Jesus Lachino, Luis Osorno and Jesus Valadez. All nine of these players were also chosen to the 1A All-Region Team for Region 9 by the N.C. Soccer Coaches’ Association.

Along with Brown, Contreras, Cawley and Luna were seniors. Austin Tumbarello, Lachino, Osorno and Valadez are all juniors who will try to take Mount Airy on another run at a state title next fall. Jackson Tumbarello is a sophomore.

Valadez had an outstanding season as the Bears’ keeper, playing all but 90 minutes in goal for Mount Airy in 2017. He had a goals-against average of 0.774 and made 126 saves. Six different Mount Airy players had double-digit goals during the season, with the elder Tumbarello leading the way with 42. He was also third on the team with 13 assists. Contreras was next, with 21 goals and 14 assists, while Lachino had 13 goals and 16 assists. Jackson Tumbarello led the Bears’ defense with his 314 steals, more than 100 more than anyone else. Luna had 200 steals to go with his eight assists. Osorno had six goals, seven assists and 118 steals. Cawley had six goals, four assists and 65 steals.

Brown and Austin Tumbarello were two of the 12 players named to the 1A All-State Team by the NCSCA.

The Granite Bears weren’t the only local team in the conference to draw kudos. In fact, it’s rather remarkable that in a conference where one school won the state championship and the other made the regional final, that neither team’s coach was selected as the league’s Coach of the Year.

A year ago, East Surry’s boys’ soccer team was the Cleveland Browns of the Northwest Conference, enduring a winless 0-17-1 season. It wasn’t that the Cardinals were an incompetent team, but they faced a challenging schedule and when they did have a chance to win, they just couldn’t pull one out. East Surry lost its first two matches of 2017 against 2A powerhouses Forbush and Surry Central, extending its winless streak to 21 matches over three seasons, but then finally ended the skid with an 8-0 win over North Wilkes.

The Cardinals’ brutal schedule, which included the likes of the Bears and Villains four times, along with other matches against strong non-conference opponents, precluded a winning season. But Coach Neal Oliver’s team still went from zero wins to a return to the 1A state playoffs, where it lost to Union Academy.

Oliver duly won Coach of the Year honors for engineering the turnaround, and four of his players were named All-Conference: Gonzalo Chavez, Seth Lowe, Javier Ruiz and Ethan Casstevens. Chavez, Ruiz, Lowe and Chris Osario were named to the All-Region Team by the NCSCA.

From state champion Bishop, Andrew Desalvo, David Molen, Jake Rademaker, Nathan Joseph, Alex Ruiz, Brad Standen and Yael Guzman were named All-Conference. Three players from South Stokes rounded out the team, those being Nimai Browning, Caleb Richardson and Alex Booe.

Robert Brown of Mount Airy was named as the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year in men’s soccer this season. Brown enjoyed a remarkable fall season in which he was also chosen as the NW1A Specialist of the Year following a record-setting season as a kicker on the football team. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ss2-Copy.jpg Robert Brown of Mount Airy was named as the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year in men’s soccer this season. Brown enjoyed a remarkable fall season in which he was also chosen as the NW1A Specialist of the Year following a record-setting season as a kicker on the football team. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy junior Austin Tumbarello joined teammate Robert Brown on the N.C. Soccer Coaches’ Association 1A All-State Team for 2017. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0700.jpg Mount Airy junior Austin Tumbarello joined teammate Robert Brown on the N.C. Soccer Coaches’ Association 1A All-State Team for 2017. John Cate | The News

Many individual honors come to MA, ES soccer for 2017

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

