Bears’ Robertson shines at Rubio camp

CHARLOTTE — Mount Airy lineman Corbin Robertson has been regarded as one of the area’s top long-snapping prospects for quite some time, and the senior enhanced that view with his performance at a camp held Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Olympic Community of Schools in Charlotte.

Robertson was one of several dozen prospects who participated in the Rubio Long Snapping fall camp for North Carolina, making the trip to Charlotte just two days after his Granite Bears football team defeated Polk County in the second round of the 1AA state playoffs. Robertson handles snapping chores on Mount Airy’s punts and placekicks, with his work playing a key role in the record-breaking season that Bear placekicker Robert Brown is enjoying.

At the North Carolina camp, Robertson tied for the second-highest Rubio Standard Index (RSI) score, at 50.00. He was also second among prospects in the Class of 2018 and junior-college players. This was the third Rubio camp that Robertson has attended this year; earlier, he competed at the New Jersey camp and had the highest RSI score of any 2018/JC player in attendance.

Last week, he competed against about 70 other prospects from both Carolinas, along with Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

The RSI measures both the accuracy and the speed at which the player completes a long snap. The player must be able to snap the ball consistently, to the correct target area on the receiver, within 0.75 second. An ideal long-snapper will be about 6’3”, 235 pounds, and will be able to get the ball off correctly under pressure from an opposing defense, then holding up defenders from blocking the kick before it can be made.

Robertson, at 6’4”, 240, is almost the perfect size for a long-snapper, and has rated highly at a number of Rubio camps in the past. At the New Jersey camp on April 9, he beat out 39 other attendees and five long-snapping prospects ranked higher than himself in order to win the title. He attended another camp in Charlotte in July and also competed in the VEGAS 30 national championship event last May in Las Vegas.

Long snapping is considered a “specialist” skill in modern college and pro football, due to the importance of delivering the ball quickly and accurately on punts and field goals. While most offensive linemen can play center, and snap the ball directly to a quarterback or make a short snap out of a “shotgun” or “pistol” formation, far fewer can make the 7-15 yard snaps needed for placement kicks and punts. A number of players have had very long pro careers doing nothing but long-snapping for NFL teams.

The Rubio program is run by Chris Rubio, a former long-snapper for UCLA (1993-96) who went on to become a trainer for other athletes looking for master the art of long-snapping. Over the last five years, he claims to have sent more than 575 players to college programs and the NFL.

At the most recently camp, Rubio commented that Robertson was a “coachable long snapper” and that “Corbin Robertson is a massive man and one of the most consistent long snappers in his class. Ball jumps out of the gate well and he can definitely stop a big rush with his large stature.”

