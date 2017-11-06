Eagles end toughseason with win

WALKERTOWN — The 2017 football season was not kind to either Surry Central or Walkertown.

The two schools both entered the season as defending conference champions, Central of the Western Piedmont 2A and the Wolfpack as tri-champ of the Northwest 1A before being reclassified as a 2A school following the season. However, both teams suffered heavy graduation losses and faced a rebuilding season this fall.

Both teams were already eliminated from state playoff contention when they met each other on Friday night in the regular-season finale, so the only thing at stake was finishing the season on a high note. The Golden Eagles were the team that achieved that, scoring a 48-22 road victory.

Surry Central (2-9, 2-4 WPAC) led 20-8 at halftime and was never really in any danger after quarterback Maisen Holt tossed a touchdown pass to Sy Kidd in the final minute of the first half.

The Eagles got the ball back to begin the third quarter and almost immediately extended their lead, marching down the field and scoring on a 20-yard pass from Holt to Forrest Antwine, one of 16 seniors playing in their final game for Surry Central. Martin Palacios, also playing in his final game, kicked the extra point to make it 27-8.

Walkertown responded with a touchdown of its own midway through the third, and the teams went to the fourth quarter with Central in front 27-14.

Matthew White found the end zone for the Eagles a minute into the final period, stopped the Wolfpack on its next series and scored again, taking complete control of the game at 41-14 with about seven minutes remaining.

Walkertown got a score and a two-point conversion not long after, but Central mounted one final scoring march, culminating in the final touchdown of Palacios’ career with about two minutes to play.

The Eagles never trailed in the game, scoring in the first quarter to lead 7-0 and maintaining it until Palacios found the end zone two minutes into the second period to lead 14-0. Walkertown scored with two minutes left before intermission to make it 14-8, but Central executed a two-minute drill that ended in Holt’s pass to Kidd and regained momentum going into the break.