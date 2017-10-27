Hounds win WPAC title

North Surry’s football team made school history Friday night, knocking off West Stokes 17-7 and winning the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference championship outright.

The Greyhounds (10-1, 6-0 WPAC) won their seventh league title, but the first since the last of four straight for North Surry between 1997 and 2000.

In addition to the conference title being on the line, it was Senior Night for 25 Hound players and a night when the team put pink ribbons on their helmets in honor of longtime Coach Julie Gammons, who is battling cancer. The team fell behind early, but rallied to lead 10-7 at halftime and clinched it late in the fourth quarter, when Avery Simmons picked off a Wildcat pass and returned it to the West Stokes 9-yard line.

Sammy McMillian ran nine yards for a touchdown with 3:04 remaining and the defense did the rest.

