Motsinger takes state title for MCA

KERNERSVILLE — Millennium Charter Academy’s cross country program has another individual state champion.

Eighth-grader Cooper Motsinger won the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAASC) Middle School individual cross country title on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. The CAASC is the only state association in North Carolina that offers member middle schools the opportunity to compete for state championships.

Motsinger dominated Millennium’s conference this past season, only losing once to a conference school competitor. On Oct. 16, Motsinger captured the Power 10 Athletic Conference Individual title at Fisher River Park in Dobson, running the two-mile middle school course in 12:27 to beat his closest competitor by 30 seconds. In the conference team standings, MCA’s middle school boys finished as conference runners-up, just six points behind conference rival Cornerstone Charter of Greensboro. Eighth-grader Calvin Devore and seventh-grader Caleb Frazier finished in the top 10, receiving all-conference honors along with Motsinger.

At the CAASC Middle School State Championships, Motsigner stormed out from the start and never looked back, running the two-mile course in 11:53. The winning time defeated rival Emmanuel Cole from College Prep by 25 seconds.

“I’m very proud of Cooper and his work ethic this season, he has made great improvements since last year and trained very hard,” stated cross country coach Rodney King. “Our goal this year has been for him to win both the conference and state championships and run the two-mile race in under 12 minutes, and he accomplished all his goals for the season.”

Along with Motsinger, Calvin Devore received All-State recognition for his eighth-place finish with a time of 12:32. The middle school boys finished in fifth place as a team.

Millennium’s girls’ cross country team has seen success this season as well. At the Central Carolina Conference cross country championships on Oct. 16, the Lady Lions high school team dominated the team standings by placing their top five high school runners in the top 10 and posting a team score of 22 points.

Millennium sophomore Katie Brintle won the CCC individual championship, defeating her nearest competition by over a minute and thirty seconds with a time of 22:29 over the 5K Fisher River Course. MCA’s top five girls received All-Conference recognition by finishing in the top ten in the conference championship race. Katie Brintle, Claudia Cooke, Anna Windsor, Laurel Petri, and Alayna Smith received All-Conference honors. In the middle school girls’ conference championships, the MCA Girls dominated as they had done all season, finishing with four girls in the top ten. The middle school girls defeated conference rival Cornerstone Charter by 11 points. Eighth-grader Sara Windsor won her second consecutive conference championship, running the two-mile Fisher River Course in 13:51. Windsor’s teammate Martina Banas finished second with a time of 14:43. Windsor, Martina Banas, Anna Banas, and Cora Branch all received All-Conference honors for their top ten performances.

At the CAASC championships, Brintle finished as the CAASC Conference runner-up in the high school race and junior Claudia Cooke finished sixth. In the middle school girls’ race, Sara Windsor finished third with a time of time of 13:39. Martina Banas finished fifth and sister Anna Banas finished seventh. The middle school girls’ cross country team finished third in the team scoring. Over four races at the middle and high school CAASC State Championships, MCA had seven cross country runners receive All-State recognition for their top 10 performances at the state championships. Brintle and Cooke received All-State for the high school girls’ race. Windsor, Martina Banas and Anna Banas did so for the middle school girls, and Motsigner and Devore for the middle school boys.

Cooper Motsinger of Millennium Charter Academy ran to victory in the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice middle school state championship cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 28. Motsinger was one of seven cross country runners representing the Lions to win All-State honors this season. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Cooper.jpg Cooper Motsinger of Millennium Charter Academy ran to victory in the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice middle school state championship cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 28. Motsinger was one of seven cross country runners representing the Lions to win All-State honors this season. Contributed photo

