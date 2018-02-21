Golden Eagles fall in first round

EAST BEND — The first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs tipped off on Tuesday night with the 10th seeded Forbush Falcons hosting 23rd seeded Surry Central. The Falcons led the Golden Eagles the whole game and took a 76-53 win to move on to the second round.

Things started off smoothly for the Falcons, as Parkley Hennings knocked down a three-point shot in the first ten seconds of the game. Hope Grimes followed up with a two-point shot of her own, then Nicole Scott knocked down a three-pointer to give Forbush an early 8-0 lead. The Golden Eagles had to take a timeout to get their bearings, and the quick rest worked as Joley Cabe put in a huge 3-pointer from beyond the arc.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to put up another 3-pointer, as Surry Central knocked in another shot to cut Forbush’s lead to just four points. The Falcons started to put up a strong offensive presence as Nicole Scott made her way down the court and found the hands of Brittney Gammons. Gammons put up a two-pointer from the key to give Forbush a 12-6 lead. Things kept going Forbush’s way for the rest of the quarter, as the Falcons made shot after shot on offense. The defensive powers were working with the Falcons as well, as they held Surry Central to just three baskets for the final four minutes of the quarter. The Falcons had a firm 20-13 lead over Surry Central at the end of the first quarter.

Central came out with a different outlook in the second quarter, as Claire Via knocked down two 2-point shots to cut Forbush’s lead to three points. With 4:24 left in the quarter, Savanah Atkins put up a two-point basket to cut Forbush’s lead to 23-19. Cabe and Taylor Coe put up the final two baskets of the second quarter for the Eagles, but the Falcons still had a 31-23 lead heading into halftime.

Surry Central put up a tough fight in the final two quarters, but things continued to go Forbush’s way, as the Falcons outscored the Golden Eagles 45-30. Cabe had the first seven points for the Eagles, but the Falcons matched her to make the score 38-30. Forbush went on a scoring run and put up a few baskets to extend its lead to ten points. With 3:37 left in the third, Surry Central cut Forbush’s lead to eight points as Carlie Via knocked in a two-point shot. The Eagles tried to pull themselves out of the hole as Beasley put up two free-throws, but the Falcons had extended their lead to 48-34.

The fourth quarter was tough on the Eagles, as they were not able to pull closer than ten points. Surry Central scored 19 points, and the Falcons put up 28. Forbush could see the light at the end of the tunnel as they took a 76-53 win over the Golden Eagles.

Cabe had a career-high 26 points and grabbed five rebounds in the loss, while Beasley ended her basketball career for Central with a 13-point outing. It was the final game for her, Claire Via, Taylor Coe and Brooke Snow. Snow had three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Surry Central ended the season with a 16-11 record, its best since going 21-6 three years ago.

With the win, the Falcons (22-4) will travel to Bostic to take on No. 7 East Rutherford (23-3) in the second round.

Joley Cabe (5) drives to the basket for the Golden Eagles on Tuesday night. Cabe led Central with 26 points in the first-round state playoff loss. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_5-2.jpg Joley Cabe (5) drives to the basket for the Golden Eagles on Tuesday night. Cabe led Central with 26 points in the first-round state playoff loss. Kristian Russell | The News Central’s Hannah Beasley makes her way down the court in the third quarter. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0712.jpg Central’s Hannah Beasley makes her way down the court in the third quarter. Kristian Russell | The News

Third time not a charm for Central vs. WPAC co-champ Forbush