Surry girls rally to earn 20th victory

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Surry Homeschool Lady Patriots reached the 20-win plateau last week and also wrapped up an unbeaten regular season in conference play. But it didn’t come easy.

Surry swept three games last week, routing Gospel Light in a non-conference game last Tuesday night, 63-39, then blowing out Asheville Home Educators 68-32 in a Thursday night contest, this time at St. Paul School in Cana. On Friday, they finished the regular season with High Point Home Educators, and got all they wanted from the Lady Eagles.

High Point shot the lights out in an effort to upset Surry, which had already locked up the N.C. Home Educators Athletic Conference’s West title. The Lady Eagles hit 11 3-pointers and led by seven points midway through the third quarter at the Armfield Center, but Surry battled back by its own hot hand. Krissa Hill led the Lady Patriots back with 26 points and 15 rebounds, including five out of six from long range herself, and Surry regained the lead in the fourth quarter. The home team held on for a 56-53 victory and improved its season slate to 20-6.

“That team can really shoot the ball, and they had everything working that night,” said Surry head coach Todd Hill. “We probably gave them four or five easy looks, but they also hit some really good shots.

“We were down seven in the third quarter, but we’d tied it up by the end of the quarter, and Krissa had a hot hand too.”

In addition to the big game from Krissa Hill, Surry got a double-double from Jill Boyd, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Millie Cox had eight rebounds, while Trinity Thompson had five points and three steals.

Coach Hill said that the Lady Patriots were focused mostly on cutting off the lanes early on, and simply weren’t stepping out in time on the shooters.

“We needed a game like this,” he said. “The playoffs aren’t going to be blowout after blowout; we’re going to have to win some close games.”

However, the first two games of the week offered little resistance to Surry.

Against Gospel Light, the Lady Patriots jumped out to a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and were never challenged after that.

Boyd led Surry with 16 points. Hill had nine points and five assists, while Kayleigh Cooper added seven. Karlie Effler scored six points and Katie Effler four. Cox was credited with 14 rebounds.

“We just got off to a good start and got it up and down the floor,” said Coach Hill.

Asheville two nights later was more of the same. Surry led 25-6 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the win.

This game was noteworthy for Surry’s dominance on the boards. Three Lady Patriots had double figures in rebounds, with Cox and Karlie Effler getting 11 each and Thompson 10.

Surry plays in the regional tournament this weekend and gets a bye in the opening round. The Lady Patriots will play either Asheville or Guilford on Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Surry’s Krissa Hill (13) brings the ball up the court for the Lady Patriots as teammates Trinity Thompson (10) and Katie Effler also race toward the other end. Hill had 26 points and 15 rebounds in her team’s win over High Point on Friday night. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Krissa-3.jpg Surry’s Krissa Hill (13) brings the ball up the court for the Lady Patriots as teammates Trinity Thompson (10) and Katie Effler also race toward the other end. Hill had 26 points and 15 rebounds in her team’s win over High Point on Friday night. Contributed Photo

Hill, Boyd have double-doubles in come-from-behind win over HP