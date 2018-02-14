Atkins ends season for Central boys

WINSTON-SALEM — The 2017-18 basketball season came to an end for Surry Central on Tuesday night, but the Golden Eagles went down with guns blazing.

Even though they finished the season reasonably well, Golden Eagles were in a position where they needed to win the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament in order to qualify for the 2A state playoffs. Their first assignment was a road game at Atkins, which had a surprisingly successful debut this season as a 2A school. However, the Camels just did hold off Central’s upset bid, winning 64-60.

The Camels (18-7) advanced to a semifinal game tonight against Walkertown, while Surry Central completed its season. The Eagles are not expected to have a strong enough record to earn an at-large bid to the playoffs. Golden Eagle seniors Blake Woods, Brandon Norman, Eli Williams, Martin Palacios, Mason Wood and Dakota Sumner all finished their basketball careers with the loss.

Norman did his best to play at least one more game on the hardwood. The 6’1” guard, who still has tennis season to look forward to, torched the Camels for 29 points on 10-15 shooting from the field, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and also had three steals. Wood also had a strong outing, with seven points and 13 rebounds.

The game itself was essentially a blow-by-blow showdown, with neither team outscoring the other by more than two points in any quarter. Central shot well from the field (47 percent, 21-45), and from the free-throw line (80 percent, 16-20), but ended the game with four players in foul trouble with four fouls each.

Sophomore Nolan McMillen was the only other Eagle in double figures, with 13 points. Ryan Martin added six, Sumner three and Woods two.

Martin Palacios (30) was one of six Surry Central basketball players who ended their careers with the Golden Eagles in a loss to Atkins on Tuesday night. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0396.jpg Martin Palacios (30) was one of six Surry Central basketball players who ended their careers with the Golden Eagles in a loss to Atkins on Tuesday night. John Cate | The News