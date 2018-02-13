Norman, Cochran win Central AOM honors

DOBSON — Two Surry Central High School basketball players were named as the school’s Athlete of the Month for December 2017 and January 2018.

The SCHS Athete of the Month program is sponsored by the school and the Dobson office of Edward Jones Investments. It is designed to honor standout athletes that also excel in the classroom and are examples of winning attitude and sportsmanship. Each award winner receives a plaque designating them as an Athlete of the Month and a $10.00 gift certificate from the Central Sandwich Shop.

Brandon Norman won the honor for December, and Taylor Cochran earned the nod for January.

Norman, who has been the Golden Eagles’ top scorer this season, got everyone’s attention with two performances during the week of Christmas. The senior point guard scored 32 points against Forbush on Dec. 22, then dropped 33 on Elkin seven days later. He has scored in double figures in every game except for Central’s first of the season.

“He is a leader on and off the court,” said Central head basketball coach Myles Wilmoth. “He brings passion and energy to everything he does.”

During December, Norman led the team in scoring, assists per game, rebounds per game and steals per game.

In addition to being a basketball player, he is also the No. 1 singles player on the Eagles’ tennis team, and is Surry Central’s Student Government President and a member of the National Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society with a weighted GPA of 4.66.

Cochran, also a two-sport athlete for Surry Central, earned her honor on the strength of some outstanding performances against top teams in January. On Jan. 27, she had 23 points and five rebounds in a game against Mount Airy, the top-ranked 1A team in the state. She had two excellent outings against Atkins, which has been ranked in the state’s top 10 2A teams all year, with 16 points on Jan. 9 and then 17 points and five rebounds on Jan. 24. Against Forbush, also a top 10 2A team, she had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds on Jan. 30.

“During the month of January she has taken her basketball game to the next level,” said Central coach Mandy Holt. “This young lady is an outstanding athlete and an even more well-rounded young lady. She gives 110% to whatever she is involved.”

Cochran, a 5’9” junior guard who is also a standout on Central’s soccer team, is averaging 11.2 points, two assists, five rebounds and 2.8 steals per game for the 16-9 Lady Eagles. She is very active outside of sports, with a 4.43 weighted GPA and membership in the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. She is Vice-President of the junior class, secretary of the Interact Club, an Arts Wow Superintendent Award winner, and an Art Scholastic Competition state finalist.

The Athlete of the Month award is based on nominations from Surry Central coaches and then voted on by Surry Central coaches and administration.

Brandon Norman and Taylor Cochran were named as the Surry Central High School Athlete of the Month award winners for December 2017 and Januayr 2018, respectively. The two are pictured with Central AD Myles Wilmoth and Mr. Paul Bunke, Financial Advisor of Edward Jones Investments in the Dobson office. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_SC-Dec-and-Jan-AOM.jpg Brandon Norman and Taylor Cochran were named as the Surry Central High School Athlete of the Month award winners for December 2017 and Januayr 2018, respectively. The two are pictured with Central AD Myles Wilmoth and Mr. Paul Bunke, Financial Advisor of Edward Jones Investments in the Dobson office. Contributed photo