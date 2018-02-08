NS boys rally in 4th to defeat Atkins

A night that began with heartbreak ended with a message sent by the North Surry boys’ basketball team.

The North Surry girls, who had their wings clipped early in the season and dreams of a conference title and return to the state finals dashed by injuries, tried to play spoiler on Tuesday night against Atkins, whose girls are trying to catch Forbush for the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference crown. The Lady Hounds turned in an outstanding performance, only to see the Camels rally to tie the game late in regulation, force overtime, and win 56-48.

Then came the boys’ game, where North Surry has been in a rebuilding mode all winter and never had any chance of repeating as conference champions. The Hounds trailed the entire game and were down 11 going into the fourth quarter — but then mounted a stunning fourth-quarter rally, outscored the Camels 25-9 in the final eight minutes, and claimed a 59-54 victory.

The victory enabled North’s boys to complete their regular-season with an all-even 6-6 mark in conference play. The Hounds (9-14) can even tie for third place if Atkins (16-7, 6-5 WPAC) were to lose to Forbush tonight, but even if that doesn’t happen, North Surry sent a clear message that it shouldn’t be written off as the season winds down.

The Camels, who have been surprisingly strong in their debut as 2A team this season, started off the game well, leading by four points at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at the half. The Hounds managed to increase the pace after the break, but Atkins matched them basket for basket, and it was 45-34 as the teams wrapped up the third quarter.

In the last period, North’s offense finally clicked, and the team swept past the Camels to steal the victory. It was the second straight win for the Hounds, who went 6-3 in conference games after the New Year.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Hounds took the lead early on against Atkins (17-4, 10-1 WPAC), the state’s 12th-ranked 2A team according to MaxPreps.com. The Camels have been impressive in their 2A debut season after reaching the state quarterfinals as a 1A school a year ago, but North wasn’t impressed early on. Atkins scored just six points in the first quarter, and the Lady Hounds held a steady but narrow lead for most of the night.

With a quarter left to play, North Surry (11-12, 7-5 WPAC) led 36-30, but Atkins senior Taylor Blakely, an Air Force Academy recruit, led her team back to forge a 46-all tie at the end of regulation. The Camels maintained their momentum in the extra session and held North to just two points the rest of the way.

Seniors Mikaela Johnson (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Martha Holt (12 points) provided most of the Lady Hounds’ offense. Tiana Shuff added seven points and Hannah Moxley six.

North Surry wraps up its regular season tonight at home with a non-conference meeting against East Surry.