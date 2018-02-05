Atkins leads SCgirls past Trinity

DOBSON — Three straight road losses, two to teams ranked in the MaxPreps top 10 in their classification, had pushed Surry Central’s girls toward the 2A state playoff bubble going into Saturday’s non-conference game with Trinity High School.

In other words, the Lady Eagles needed a win, and they got it.

After a slow start, Central held the visiting Bulldogs to just six points in the second quarter and led by seven at intermission, then continued to dominate in the third quarter before cruising to a 65-57 victory.

The Lady Eagles (13-9 overall) had a career high 22 points on 10-16 shooting from junior Savanah Atkins to lead the team. Classmate Joley Cabe made 11 of 12 free throws during a 16-point outing of her own, and Central righted the ship with two very winnable Western Piedmont Athletic Conference games being all that remain on the regular-season slate.

If Central can win out, finishing with 15 wins and a 6-6 league record, its current MaxPreps state ranking of No. 26 in 2A (likely to go up) should land the team safely into the postseason mix.

The Lady Eagles corrected some of the issues they had suffered from in their skid, making 23 of 32 free throws, grabbing 30 rebounds as a team and committing just 10 turnovers.

Atkins had nine rebounds and four steals to lead her team in both of those categories as well. Hannah Beasley added 11 points and six rebounds, while Claire Via had nine points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Cabe had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Central hosts Walkertown tonight and then plays West Stokes on Friday night.

Trinity 43, Surry Central 39

Coming in with an overall record of 15-6 that included a 16-point win over the Golden Eagles back in November, Trinity is likely headed to the state playoffs this season. It didn’t stop Central from giving the Bulldogs all they wanted in the rematch.

Trinity started the game out strong, leading 14-4 at the end of the first quarter of play, but the Eagles clamped down defensively and held the Bulldogs to just 16 more points over the next two quarters. Trinity led 30-28 with a quarter to play and just did hold off the Eagles down the stretch run.

Brandon Norman did his best to lead Central to a win, getting 16 points and six rebounds. Ryan Martin scored seven points and Nolan McMillen had five. Mason Wood grabbed five rebounds.