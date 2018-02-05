Lady Pats win league title outright

KANNAPOLIS — Surry Homeschool’s girls can officially add 2018 to its list conference championships.

The Lady Patriots faced adversity for the first time in a N.C. Home Educators Athletic Conference West Division game on Friday night, when Surry visited the Cabarrus Stallions having won all of its conference games by 20 points or more. To secure the outright title, the team had to travel to the Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis and beat the Stallions in their own gym.

During the first half, nothing went right for Surry, which trailed by six points and had two of its starters in foul trouble. It took a strong defensive effort in the second half and a strong performance from Millie Cox off the bench to lift the Lady Patriots to a 42-35 victory and the conference crown.

“Jill (Boyd) was in foul trouble the whole game, and they defended us really well,” said Surry coach Todd Hill. “We were having to use a different rotation than we’d used all year, and it took us until the second half to really find any kind of rhythm.”

Cabarrus, which had lost by 20 points when the teams had met in Pilot Mountain during December, was eager to make a better showing in the rematch. When Boyd and starting center Trinity Thompson both picked up two early fouls for Surry, the Stallions took advantage and led 21-15 at halftime, having effectively shut off starting point guard Krissa Hill with multiple defenses.

“They came after Krissa with a box-and-one and then a triangle-and-two,” Coach Hill said. “They really didn’t want us running our offense through her.”

After the break, Boyd kept picking up fouls, with the coach saying that she was literally in the wrong place at the wrong time twice and basically walked into a call. However, he’d made another move that helped get Krissa Hill going offensively, while also opening up the middle.

Cox entered the game early in the third quarter and started running the point, which is a look Cabarrus hadn’t seen before. She hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter, the first of which pulled Surry even on the scoreboard, and in between, made a big play on a three-ball from Hill.

“They’d been trying to take the ball out of Krissa’s hands all night,” said Coach Hill. “But she got open off a pick from Millie and hit a three, and that seemed to open up the middle for us.”

A dominant 15-6 third quarter had the Lady Patriots on top 30-27 with eight minutes to go. With four minutes left in the game, Surry went to a four corners delay offense and made seven of eight free throws down the stretch to salt away the hard-fought victory.

Hill ended up leading the team with 15 points after having just two in the first half. Cox added nine, Thompson seven, Boyd three, Karlie Effler and Faith McClary two each and Kayleigh Cooper one. Thompson, who was able to avoid picking up more fouls in the second half, also grabbed nine rebounds, with Karlie Effler getting seven. The coach credited Katie Effler with a strong performance inside while Thompson was out of the game.

Surry, now 16-6 on the season, will host Gospel Light tonight, Asheville on Thursday at the St. Paul School in Cana, and High Point on Friday night in the regular-season finale at the Armfield Center.

Surry rallies to beat Stallions 42-35, repeat as NCHEAC West champs

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

