Cards sweep two from N. Stokes

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After four straight losses to teams ranked in the top six of the MaxPreps 1A rankings, East Surry’s boys’ basketball team really needed a win on Thursday night.

The Cardinals got it done, ending the skid and completing the season sweep of North Stokes with a 76-63 victory.

East Surry (12-9, 2-6 Northwest 1A Conference) led for most of the game, but the Vikings had managed to whittle the gap down a single-digit margin with 3:48 left in the fourth quarter. At this point, the Cardinals went on an 11-0 run and locked up the victory.

East led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and appeared to be in command at 39-23 by intermission, but Stokes got within 10 points in the third quarter. Then two offensive rebounds and six points by Jefferson Boaz pushed the lead back to 16 points as the period ended.

Senior John Marion had a huge game for the Cardinals, with 26 points on 9-12 shooting, 10 rebounds and four steals. Boaz added 23 points on 10-14 shooting, with 14 rebounds and three assists. Colby Guy added 10 points and Caleb Hearn eight.

Michael Smith led the Vikings with 21 points and Isaac Wood added 13.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Cardinals increased their grip on the No. 2 spot in the NW1A standings with a 56-40 rout of North Stokes.

East Surry (12-9, 6-2), which leads Bishop McGuinness by a half-game in the league standings, blew the game wide open with a dominant 21-8 second quarter that left them in command with a 42-19 lead. East kept adding to its lead in the third quarter and led by as many as 30 points before Coach Caleb Gilley started clearing his bench. Stokes ended the game on a 16-2 run to make the score more respectable.

Senior Bethany Clayton had her 17th double-double of the season, with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go with four steals and three assists. Madison Bowman had eight points and five assists, while Sarah Mann also scored eight.

Karley Jessup led the Lady Vikings with 23 points and Natalie Dodson added seven.

East Surry will travel to South Stokes on Tuesday night.

North Stokes Michael Smith drives to the basket against East Surry as the Cardinals’ Austin Pardue tries to rotate over to defend. Smith led the Vikings with 20 points, but the Cardinals won 76-63. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_NSBB-Michael-Smith-DS.jpg North Stokes Michael Smith drives to the basket against East Surry as the Cardinals’ Austin Pardue tries to rotate over to defend. Smith led the Vikings with 20 points, but the Cardinals won 76-63. Dale Sands | The News Natalie Dodson of North Stokes looks for a place to go against East Surry defender Katlyn Creed during Thursday night’s game as Lady Cardinal head coach Caleb Gilley looks on. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_NSWB-Natalie-Dodson-DS.jpg Natalie Dodson of North Stokes looks for a place to go against East Surry defender Katlyn Creed during Thursday night’s game as Lady Cardinal head coach Caleb Gilley looks on. Dale Sands | The News

Staff Report

Robert Money Jr. of the Stokes News and John Cate of the Mount Airy News contributed to this report.

