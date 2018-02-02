Mount Airy clinches share of NW1A with rout of Prep

Senior Night for the most successful group of Lady Bear basketball players ever was interesting on the court as well, but only for about 90 seconds.

Mount Airy started all five of its seniors, Jo Snow, Asherah Smith, Arry Ward, Madeline Mayfield and Tatyana Long. Mayfield jumped center and won the tip, but inadvertently tipped it in the direction of a Prep player, who raced downcourt and scored a quick basket.

If you were a Phoenix fan, that was the last thing you had to cheer about for quite some time. Although Mount Airy never put a full-court pressure defense on the struggling Prep team, the Lady Bears went on a 21-0 run that ate up most of the opening period. From there, they cruised to a 65-29 victory.

With the win, the Lady Bears (18-2, 8-0 Northwest 1A Conference) clinched no worse than a share of their second straight conference title. Mount Airy leads East Surry (12-9, 6-2) by two games with just two left to play. One more Lady Bear win or Lady Cardinal loss means the former wins the title outright.

The game with Prep (3-13, 0-7) eventually turned into something of a layup drill, with the Lady Bears attacking the basket early and often. Smith did most of the damage in the first quarter, scoring 13 of her game-high 20 points. In the second, Alyssa Cox had 10 points and junior Shaunae Sawyers, who didn’t get to start because of Senior Night, tallied eight. Mount Airy went to the locker room with a 49-15 lead when Bailey Flippen ended the second quarter with a 3-pointer near the top of the key.

The team worked on its spread offense for most of the second half and played very conservatively on defense, keeping the score from getting much worse.

Sawyers and Cox both ended the game with 10 points. Mayfield scored eight and Snow seven. All five of the seniors scored.

Trezha Muhammad led the Phoenix with 17.

The Lady Bears can lock up the title outright on Tuesday night at Bishop McGuinness.

