Cardinals split games on the road at Bishop

KERNERSVILLE — It took all four quarters to decide both the varsity girls’ and boys’ games between East Surry and Bishop McGuinness last Friday night.

In both games, the teams were separated by just a single point with eight minutes to play, and in both cases, the winning team played a dominating final quarter and reversed the verdict of the first three. The Lady Cardinals uses a 22-9 spree in the final period to win going away, 49-35, while East Surry’s boys were unable to hold onto a slim edge and ended up falling 50-42 to the state’s fifth-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps.com.

The East Surry girls (10-9, 4-2 Northwest 1A Conference) moved into second place in the league standings with the win and avenged a one-point home loss to the Villains back on Jan. 5. The Lady Cardinals have won four of five games, with their only loss coming against No. 1-ranked Mount Airy.

Against Bishop (9-9, 3-2 NW1A), East Surry got off a slow start and saw the Villains hold the lead at the end of the first quarter. However, the Lady Cardinals clamped down defensively and had taken a 19-18 lead by halftime. East led 27-26 at the end of the third and then pulled away late, mainly by converting its free throws. The team was 14-17 from the charity stripe.

The night saw another double-double from senior Bethany Clayton, who scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and also had six assists. Madison Bowman also had 12 points, while Dasia Lambert had five points and nine rebounds. Katlyn Creed added nine points.

East Surry had a massive 36-6 edge in rebounding in the game.

The road win puts East in a strong position going into the midway point of the conference schedule. The Lady Cardinals’ next three games (at home against Winston-Salem Prep on Tuesday, at home against North Stokes on Feb. 2 and at South Stokes on Feb. 3) are all games in which East will be heavily favored.

In the boys’ game, the Cardinals led 34-33 at the end of the third quarter, but were outscored 17-8 in the fourth by the Villains, who avoided a third straight conference loss after falling to No. 4 South Stokes and No. 6 Mount Airy in their previous two contests.

East Surry sophomore Jefferson Boaz was strong in the middle, with 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, but Bishop (16-3, 3-2 NW1A) was able to counter with strong outside shooting, and the balance between the teams didn’t fall in favor of the Villains until late.

The Cardinals hurt themselves by making just 14 of their 27 free-throw opportunities in the loss.

John Marion added nine points for East Surry, and Caleb Hearn tallied five. Marion also contributed five rebounds.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

