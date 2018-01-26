Eagles’ late rally comes up short

DOBSON — Whatever excitement the girls’ game may have lacked, Carver and Surry Central more than made up for it in the boys’ contest.

In a contest that went back and forth for much of the night, the homestanding Golden Eagles used a big second quarter to lead 38-34 at halftime and then got the lead to six points midway through the third quarter, only to see Carver go on a 37-14 spree and lead by as many as 17 points in the final period. Then Central mounted a furious rally in the final minutes, but time ran out on them in what became an 83-76 win for the Yellowjackets,

Carver (7-11, 4-5 Western Piedmont 2A) appeared to be on the ropes three minutes into the third quarter, after a wild sequence of events where a Central player blocked a Carver layup attempt while both players flew out of bounds. The blocked shot ended up in the middle of the lane, where the Eagles’ Brandon Norman recovered it and took it coast to coast for a layup and a foul. The sequence left the home team on top 46-40, but it was the high-water mark for Central.

The Yellowjackets responded by forcing the tempo and increasing their aggressiveness of defense, with Russell Bradley and Milan Ruffin scoring six straight points and tying the game. Carver soon surged back in front, and it took two and-one layups from Dakota Sumner to stem the Yellowjacket tide and keep Central even. The last tie was at 1:08 in the third, when Sumner’s second three-point play evened the score at 56. But Carver’s Maurice Reid swished a 3-pointer to put his team back on top, and they would lead for the rest of the evening.

The Jackets ended up scoring 11 straight points for a 67-56 lead before the Eagles’ Noah Cox got inside for two points with 6:02 left to play. For the next minute, it was a battle between the No. 25’s on both teams, as Sumner and Carver’s Steven Thon traded hoops for their teams. However, Carver then reeled off seven straight points and led 77-60 with two and a half minutes to play, the biggest lead for either team.

Central battled back. Ryan Martin scored two straight baskets, one of them an and-one, and then Nolan McMillen stole the ball in the backcourt and scored. His and-one made it 77-68 with 1:43 left, and forced the Yellowjackets to make free throws down the stretch in order to hold on. The Eagles actually had chances to get even closer before it was too late, but couldn’t get enough shots of their own to fall. When time ran out, Carver had held on for a seven-point win.

The lead seesawed back and forth early in the game, with three lead changes in the first few minutes before Carver went in front 15-10. Norman hit a 3-pointer to keep Central close, however, and it was 22-19 after one period of play. Martin Palacios had back-to-back steals early in the second, the first of which he converted himself and the second tossed ahead to Norman, who finished to put the Eagles in front 30-26. The Yellowjackets tied the game again at 30, but then Blake Woods hit a 3-pointer and Central led for the remainder of the first half.

Norman, who was a consistent force for Central all night, led the home team with 22 points. Sumner added 14, Cox 10, Martin nine and McMillen seven. For Carver, Bradley had 23, followed by Ruffin with 21. Thon had 14 and Treyvez George 12.

The Eagles will travel to Mount Airy tonight for a non-conference game.

Surry Central’s Brandon Norman (2) goes to the rim during Friday night’s loss to Carver. The senior had 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0814.jpg Surry Central’s Brandon Norman (2) goes to the rim during Friday night’s loss to Carver. The senior had 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles. John Cate | The News

Carver holds off Surry Central in 83-76 shootout

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.